Hanoi to host first international flag football tournament this weekend
Hosted by Hanoi Flag Football club, four teams based in Vietnam and one from Singapore will duke it out on Saturday and Sunday for the first Hanoi Turkey Bowl trophy in a celebration of sport, American culture and Thanksgiving.
Flag football, a non-contact version of American football, has been played in Vietnam for years now, with the HCM City-based Saigon Southside Brotherhood (SSB) proudly flying the flag for their country for close to a decade. But this is the first time an international-level tournament has been held in Hanoi.
In addition to two Hanoi teams made up of locals and expats, SSB and the Flaming Hot Flamingos, a team made up of locals and expats in Ho Chi Minh City, will represent Vietnam.
The Singapore Otters, meanwhile, come in as favourites, having won the Autumn Cup held in HCM City in August this year as well as tournaments in Malaysia and the Philippines earlier this year.
“We’re so excited to host members of the Asian flag football family for our first tournament. Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, food and football, and it’s a great honour for us to bring a taste of American football and culture to Hanoi with our fellow brothers and sisters in Southeast Asia,” said Corbett Villarrial, co-founder of Hanoi Flag Football.
Entry is free and in addition to watching some of Asia’s best flag football teams battle it out, spectators can enjoy food and drinks served by tournament sponsors Hanoi Cider House, Song Linh Foods, Simple Coffee and Lekka Foods.
Play starts at 8am both days at San Bong Dong Do on An Duong street, Tu Lien ward, Tay Ho district.
For more information, visit hanoiflagfootball.com./.