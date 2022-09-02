Hanoi to host festival of craft villages, streets next month

Hanoi will host a festival of craft villages and streets at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long from October 13 – 16, aiming to promote and preserve local traditional handicrafts, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen.



The festival will be held annually to develop craft village-based tourism and promote cultural spaces of craft villages and streets in the capital city, Quyen said.



The event will also be a chance for traditional craftsmen and craft villages not only from Hanoi but also across the country to introduce their products and seek partnership and export opportunities.



It will feature around 200 booths showcasing handicrafts, divided into six zones, including one for the recreation of Hanoi’s Old Quarter in the old times, with traditional silk stores in Hang Gai Street and “Ao Dai” (Vietnamese long gown) tailor shops in Luong Van Can Street. There will be demonstration of traditional jewellery making in Hang Bac Street.



Separate zones will be set up for craft villages in Hanoi and other cities and provinces. That for Hanoi craft villages will represent various folk crafts, including pottery-making in Bat Trang, Van Phuc and Son Dong, lacquer painting in Ha Thai, buffalo horn comb making in Thuy Ung and rattan and bamboo handicraft in Phu Vinh.



There will be zones for folk games and tradition cuisine of Hanoi./.