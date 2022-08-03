Making news
Hanoi to host 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters on August 5
The Ministry of Home Affairs is assuming the role as the Chair of the ACCSM 21.
The conference, themed “Modernising civil service toward a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community”, will attract about 100 domestic and international delegates, including 15 international delegations comprising of 13 delegations who are leaders or heads of civil service affairs agencies or committees of the 10 ASEAN member states, their partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three) and their dialogue partner Australia.
During the three official working days, the conference will focus on discussing issues related to civil servants and civil service affairs such as the challenges posed to the ASEAN civil service sector in the post-2020 period, especially in the context of the changing world and regional situations with the emergence of new and unprecedented challenges; proposing solutions to promote ASEAN cooperation in the new situation such as promoting the role of ACCSM as a coordination mechanism between specialised agencies.
On the threshold of the opening ceremony, an ASEAN Plus Three Forum on Good Governance will take place, discussing innovation of training and retraining to improve the quality of civil servants to meet the requirements of international integration./.