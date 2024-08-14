Hanoi to have five additional urban districts by 2025

A view of the rural district of Gia Lam. (Photo: VNA)

The rural districts of Dong Anh, Gia Lam, Thanh Tri, Hoai Duc and Dan Phuong are set to be upgraded to urban districts by the end of 2025, according to a plan unveiled by the Hanoi People's Council on August 12.



These districts will be reviewed based on administrative unit standards. If they do not meet the necessary criteria, plans must be made to ensure they comply with population size and natural area requirements.



Among the five districts, Dong Anh is the largest, covering more than 180 sq.km with a population of about 380,000, including 23 communes and one town.



Gia Lam follows, with an area of nearly 115 sq.km, a population of 280,000, 20 communes and two towns.



Hoai Duc has an area of 82 sq.km and a population of over 230,000, consisting of 19 communes and one town.



Dan Phuong spans more than 77 sq.km with a population exceeding 174,000, comprising 15 communes and one town.



Thanh Tri is the smallest, with an area of over 63 sq.km and a population of more than 200,000, including 15 communes and one town.



Dong Anh and Gia Lam have been assigned to work with the Hanoi Department of Home Affairs and relevant units to finalise the proposal documents and collaborate with ministries and agencies for appraisal. They aim to submit the proposal to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly for approval in the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.



Meanwhile, Thanh Tri and Hoai Duc are directed to actively coordinate with departments and sectors, providing documents and data to evaluate the criteria. From there, they can develop solutions to accelerate the completion of the criteria and submit the proposal to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly for approval in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Previously, the proposals for the transition of Dong Anh and Gia Lam into urban districts were approved by the Hanoi People's Council in 2023. These were expected to be submitted to the Government and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly by the end of 2023, but were delayed.



Hanoi has grown from its original four core urban districts - Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung - to 12 urban districts, with the addition of Bac Tu Liem, Nam Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Ha Dong, Hoang Mai, Long Bien, Tay Ho and Thanh Xuan.



According to regulations, centrally governed cities must have an urban district ratio of at least 60% of the total number of administrative units at the district level. Based on this criteria, Hanoi needs at least 18 urban districts, but currently, it has only 12 urban districts, one town and 17 districts (meeting 43% of the urban administrative units)./.