Hanoi to go green with electric buses by 2035

A Vinbus bus in Vinhomes Smart City urban area (Photo: VNA)

The capital city of Hanoi is taking a significant step toward a more sustainable future for its public transportation system, with the July 4 approval of a plan to achieve a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035 via phasing out diesel vehicles in favour of electric ones.

Between 2026 and 2030, Hanoi aims for a mix of electric buses (50%) and buses powered by cleaner burning fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) (50%). The estimated financial investment for this transition is 43 trillion VND (1.79 billion USD).

The plan prioritises the electrification of buses operating in the central urban areas (within Ring Road 4). Additionally, new bus routes will be designed with a focus on using electric and green energy vehicles.

By 2030, a significant portion (70-90%) of the existing diesel bus fleet will be replaced with clean energy ones.

Between 2031 and 2035, all buses operating in the city will go electric, achieving a zero-emission bus fleet for the city./.