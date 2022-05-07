Hanoi to develop into globally-connected city 2045

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has signed a decision to issue Resolution No 15, guiding the development of the Hanoi Capital Region until 2030 with a vision toward 2045.



Under the new resolution, Hanoi is designated to become a center and development for the Red River Delta and a key economic region of the north, with high regional and international competitiveness by 2030.



Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth during the 2026-2030 periods is set to increase to 8-8.5 percent and the GRDP per capita is expected to reach 12,000-13,000 USD. The figure is projected to grow to 36,000 USD by 2045.



To fulfill these targets, the resolution puts forwards some key tasks and solutions, including continuing to raise awareness of the significant position, role and importance of the capital city; and developing the capital's economy rapidly and sustainably based on restructuring the economy in connection with renewing growth models and mobilizing effectively all resources.



It is also necessary to strongly develop the city's culture and encourage polite and civilized Hanoians, in line with the city's role as a center of education and training, science and technology and healthcare; and ensuring social security, and social welfare and improvement of the living quality of citizens.



Other tasks include improving the quality of planning and promoting the construction of infrastructure, urban development and management. Furthermore, effectively using natural resources and protecting the environment are key.



They also include ensuring national defense, security, social order and safety in all situations and promoting diplomacy, international integration and development cooperation to raise the position and prestige of the capital city. The building and rectification of the Party and the political system must be increased for transparency and a stronger Party and political system; and legal systems must be completed in the capital with appropriate mechanisms and policies to meet the development requirements of the city in the new period.



The resolution also recognized the achievements made by the Party Committee, authorities and citizens of Hanoi a decade on from the implementation of Resolution No 11, issued by the 11th-tenure Politburo on orientations and tasks for the development of the Hanoi Capital Region in the 2011-2020 period.



The city recorded an average economic growth rate of 6.83 percent a year during the period. The GRDP per capita in 2020 reached 5,325 USD, a 2.3 fold increase from the figure of 2010. The investment environment, economic and social infrastructure and construction of new-style rural areas were improved.



The city also gained achievements in developing culture, education and training, science and technology, caring for citizens' health, ensuring social security, job generation and poverty reduction during the period.



Hanoi also recorded a rising position and prestige in the country and region, ten years after implementing Resolution 11. The building and rectification of the Party and political system have been implemented effectively.



Under the resolution, the Politburo asked the Party Organisation, administration and locals of Hanoi to stay united and determined to work with central ministries, sectors and agencies as well as other localities to effectively implement the resolution. The Politburo underlined the need to make comprehensive adjustments to the Capital Law to meet the development requirements of the capital city in the new situation./.