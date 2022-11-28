Making news
Hanoi to celebrate New Year with drone light show and marathon
The city's Department of Culture and Sports has revealed the programme entitled Chao Nam Moi 2023 (Happy New Year 2023) to be held on New Year's eve at Hoan Kiem Lake.
The Herbalife Nutrition Countdown Party will begin with a spectacular three-part show of a great number of singers and performers with vibrant lights and music.
According to director Trinh Ba Linh, the key act of the third part will be a 100-drone light show performed by illuminated, synchronised, and choreographed groups of drones that arrange themselves into various aerial formations.
The drone light show will be implemented for the first time in Vietnam.
Following the amazing music and performance party, the Vietnam International Half Marathon (VIHM) will be held at 5am on January 1, 2023.
The first sporting tournament of the year is expected to lure the participation of 5,000 Vietnamese and international athletes, in both elite and amateur categories.
Organisers have sent invitations to different countries which are famous for marathons such as Japan, the Republic of Korea and China. Regional athletes from Thailand and Singapore will also join the race.
The VIHM is the first tournament of Vietnam licensed, supervised and managed by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).
The countdown party and half marathon will be aired on VTC1 channel, and livestreamed on the official fanpage and youtube of the event and webthethao.vn./.