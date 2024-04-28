Hanoi to celebrate 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory with music, art shows

On May 4 evening, the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre will hold a music show titled "Memories of Dien Bien" under the direction of People's Artist Tran Binh and his team.

This show promises to bring audiences back seven decades through a unique blend of heroism and romance. Featuring patriotic songs that evoke the historical period, the event aims to rekindle national pride among the Vietnamese youth and provide a glimpse into the historical significance of this victory.

Adding another dimension to the celebrations, the Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF) has also announced a series of shows scheduled for May 4, 5, 11 and 12 at No. 67-69 Tran Nhan Tong street.

VCF Director People's Artist Tong Toan Thang said these circus acts go beyond mere entertainment. They provide a platform for artists to express their profound gratitude to those who sacrificed for the country's independence and freedom.

The shows will use captivating circus arts to convey a powerful message about this defining moment in Vietnamese history, he said, adding that veterans who joined the Dien Bien Phu campaign will be invited to share their memories and stories, ensuring that the legacy of the Dien Bien Phu Victory lives on./.

