Hanoi to boost collaboration with Kazakh localities  

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee and Chairman of its People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov on September 6 discussed measures to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital city and Kazakhstan’s localities.



At their meeting in Hanoi, Ambassador Baizhanov expressed his delight at the development of the two countries’ relations, reflected through visits by their senior leaders.



Given Nur-Sultan capital city (formerly known as Astana) and Hanoi set up friendship relationship when signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in various fields in 2012, he stressed that it’s time for the two cities to boost their collaboration and create favourable conditions for their enterprises to seek partners.



Thanh agreed with the diplomat’s proposals, proposing Kazakhstan expand investment in such fields as tourism, construction and urban development./.