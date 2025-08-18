Hanoi to add 1,000 buses to meet travel surge during National Day holiday

Up to 1,000 buses will be added to best meet public travel demand during the National Day holiday. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi Transport Station JSC plans to add 1,000 buses to best meet public travel demand during the National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, according to its Director Pham Manh Hung.

Passenger and vehicle volumes are expected to surge from August 28 afternoon to August 30, the company said.

The peak outbound traffic is anticipated on September 1 and 2. Statistics from Giap Bat Bus Station show peak passengers at around 30,000 per day, skyrocketing 350% compared to the figure in normal days, with 850–900 bus trips daily.

Hung said to provide better services, his company has asked for support from the Hanoi Department of Public Security and the municipal Department of Construction in traffic management, ensuring security, order, and traffic safety during the four-day holiday.

At the same time, the agencies will provide guidance and updates on traffic regulation for bus stations to promptly address any issues arising in transportation operations./.