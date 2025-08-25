Hanoi throngs witness National Day rehearsal with patriotic fervour

A sea of residents in red flags with yellow stars fill the intersection of Hung Vuong – Tran Phu, waiting to watch the second full rehearsal (Photo: VNA)

Thousands converged in central Hanoi on early morning of August 24 , lining major streets to secure prime spots for the second full rehearsal of Vietnam’s National Day parade, set for September 2, in a vibrant display of national pride.

From Ba Dinh Square to Trang Thi and Hung Vuong streets, families staked their claims on sidewalks with mats, plastic stools, and umbrellas, some arriving as early as 3 am. Clad in red T-shirts adorned with yellow stars, they came equipped with folding chairs, water bottles, and snacks to endure hours of waiting for the evening’s spectacle of marching soldiers, citizens, and aircraft flyovers. Sidewalks bore neatly arranged rows of sandals, stools, and umbrellas, marking personal “territories” in a spirited yet orderly scene.

The festive energy was palpable. The weather veered from scorching sun to sudden heavy downpours, yet people remained, patient and resolute.

A war veteran and his grandchildren are waiting to watch the rehearsal at the Hung Vuong - Tran Phu intersection. (Photo: VNA)

By late morning, after glimpsing rehearsal flyovers, excitement surged. Key viewing spots, like the Nguyen Thai Hoc–Hung Vuong and Lieu Giai–Kim Ma intersections, were packed, with police cordons and steel barriers set up to prevent overcrowding and jostling.

Nguyen Thi Lan Hoa, who travelled over 1,000km from southern Dong Nai province with her family, was among the early arrivals. “We got here at 3 am., straight off the bus to Ba Dinh Square,” she said. “I want my kids to see the capital’s peace up close. The journey was long, the wait exhausting, but being here for this once-in-80-years moment with so many others is deeply moving”.

Hanoi has transformed in recent days, draped in red flags and alive with citizens in matching red-and-yellow outfits, creating a vibrant, festive atmosphere. Locals shared food, water, and space with out-of-town visitors, a gesture of hospitality that lit up social media. The crowds grew steadily, showing no signs of thinning. For many, securing a good view was about more than convenience, it was about joining together in the spirit of national pride.

Military forces are ready for the rehearsal (Photo: VNA)

For some, the day carried a deep emotional weight. “My father was a war veteran who fought through bombs and fire to win peace,” said Tran Hai Yen from northern Hung Yen province, who had brought her family. “I know if he was alive, he would have wished for his grandchildren to see the capital’s beauty on this historic day. That’s why we woke the kids so early to watch the planes and marching columns enter Ba Dinh Square.”

Like Yen's family, many in the crowd were driven a rare chance to witness history that comes only once in 80 years. Through rain, heat, and hours of waiting, thousands stood together with pride and cheers, sharing in the anticipation of a parade./.