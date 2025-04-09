Hanoi targets all-green energy bus fleet by 2030 (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued a directive outlining the city’s roadmap for transitioning its public bus fleet to electric and green energy vehicles.

According to Notice No. 185/TB-VP, dated April 8, Hanoi aims to convert all public buses to electric or green energy by 2030. A detailed annual roadmap must be submitted to the municipal government by April 15, 2025.

The city has also called for an urgent review and update of the quality assessment criteria for public bus services, with proposals to be finalised by the end of this month.

The Department of Construction will lead land allocation and planning for electric charging stations, while also preparing interest rate subsidy policies for green bus investments by April.

The Department of Industry and Trade will ensure a stable power supply, and the Department of Finance will streamline loan procedures to help businesses access funding./.