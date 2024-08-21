Hanoi suburban residents get rich from Di Trach guava farming

Di Trach guava (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Di Trach guava, named after Di Trach commune of Hanoi’s suburban district of Hoai Duc, has been a four-star OCOP (One Commune-One Product) product since 2021 and become one of the key products helping local residents get rid of poverty and become rich.

Director of the Di Trach service cooperative Nguyen Huu Quang said that in the commune, almost every household grows guava. The cooperative has 30 members who grow about 4 hectares of guava. Local residents have also expanded their guava farms to nearby communes with a total area of more than 30 hectares.

Over the years, local farmers have switched from traditional farming to high-tech farming towards VietGAP standard, thus producing high quality products and protecting the environment.

Pham Van Hung, a farmer in Di Trach commune, said that guava is disease-resilient and does not require efforts to cultivate.

In 2021, Di Trach guava is certificated four stars by the city’s OCOP programme, enhancing its reputation.

Thanks to guava growing, many farmers in Di Trach have earned hundreds of millions of VND per year. Di Trach guavas have been sold in supermarkets and fruit and vegetable shops in the city and other localities, with sales of about 40 tonnes per month excluding the volume sold in traditional markets.

With the price of 20,000 VND (0.80 USD) per kilo, the product has shown high economic value, helping improve local farmers’ income./.