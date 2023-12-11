Hanoi students win six medals at Int’l Junoir Science Olympiad

All six Hanoi students win medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The IJSO 2023 was held in Thailand from December 1-10 and attracted the participation of 304 contestants from 54 countries and territories. The organising committee awarded 182 medals, including 34 gold, 61 silver and 87 bronze.



Contestants went through three exams including: multiple choice, theory, and practice, with questions in the subjects of physics, chemistry and biology.

The IJSO was held for the first time in 2004. The Hanoi student team participated in the event for the first time in 2007.

The annual competition has been held alternately by the Ministry of Education and Training of countries for students aged 15 and younger in order to challenge and nurture young talents./.