Hanoi striving to preserve, promote national treasures
Vice Director of the Thang Long Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyen Hong Chi said that the centre is building a master plan on the preservation and promotion of the treasures’ values following a scientific process suitable to the material of particular item.
A QR code will be created for each item which will be managed with information technology, he said. Currently, the centre is preserving nine national treasures of Hanoi, including five newly-recognised ones.
For those under the management of localities, agencies and individuals, the city Department of Culture and Sports has sent experts to the keepers to give them guidance on the preservation, thus minimising the degradation of treasures.
The department has asked the keepers to build their own plans to protect the treasures, while prioritising the provision of capital to the upgrading and restoring.
At the same time, the city is also focusing on promoting the image and values of the treasures with an aim to reviving them and their preservation space, and raising public awareness of preserving the treasures.
Nguyen Tien Da, Director of the Hanoi Museum, said that the museum is planning to apply 3D technology to showcase the national treasures it is keeping to meet the demand of the public and tourists.
The museum will also promote the treasures in different websites and make video clips introducing them.
Head of the Heritage Management Office under the city Department of Culture and Sports Pham Thi Lan Anh said that along with preservation, the promotion of the treasures’ values aims to revive the treasures in the contemporary life.
Many cultural experts held that it is necessary to build special mechanisms for the protection of the national treasures to match their role and position in the cultural life.
Since 2012, the Prime Minister has issued 11 decisions to recognise 265 artifacts and groups of artifacts as national treasures./.