Hanoi showcases cultural heritage at int’l travel mart
Hanoi’s Department of Tourism is carrying out an extensive promotional campaign at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi 2025), highlighting the capital city’s standout tourism offerings during the four-day event, which kicked off on April 10.
Themed “Hanoi – destination of heritage and creativity”, the city’s booths feature an open-space design with the iconic Khue Van Cac (Constellation of Literature Pavilion) and a large LED screen introducing the capital’s tourism potential and strengths.
The city is popularising its cultural heritage sites, and transforming historical, architectural, religious, and cultural monuments into distinctive tourism products. Featured attractions include the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Co Loa Ancient Citadel, and the Temple of Literature.
The creative spaces of two craft villages recently honoured as members of the World Network of Creative Craft Cities - Bat Trang Ceramics in outlying Gia Lam district and Van Phuc Silk Weaving in Ha Dong district – are also being introduced at the event.
On the occasion, the department will organise the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2025 at the Tran Nhan Tong pedestrian street area in Hai Ba Trung district. The event, running from April 11 to 13, will feature 80 booths representing tourism destinations and famous craft villages from Hanoi and other provinces, with active participation from artisans, artists, tourism businesses, airlines, and gift producers.
The VITM Hanoi 2025, themed “Developing Green Destinations – Elevating Vietnam’s Tourism”, not only provides opportunities to popularise tourist destinations but also serves as a forum for exchanging solutions, technologies, and new models for sustainable tourism development. The city stands ready to collaborate with businesses, investors, and domestic and international localities to foster an increasingly professional, safe, and sustainable tourism ecosystem./.