Hanoi shopping festival 2025 opens to boost domestic consumption

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Hanoi shopping festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Shopping Festival 2025 opened on December 25 evening at the Culture, Information and Sports Centre on Cao Lo Street, Dong Anh commune.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen The Hiep said the festival is expected to stimulate the circulation of goods, enhance the competitiveness of businesses and honour the value of Vietnamese products. It also contributes to the effective implementation of the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods.”

The festival serves as an important bridge between producers and consumers, helping local businesses reach new customers and fostering a healthy and civilised commercial environment. At the same time, it promotes the image of Dong Anh as a dynamic and friendly locality, Hiep noted.

A booth at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Featuring around 120 standard booths, the festival has attracted nearly 110 enterprises from 14 provinces and cities nationwide, including Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Khanh Hoa.

Booths are arranged in themed zones, including areas for showcasing typical products, product demonstrations, regional culinary culture, and trade and business networking, alongside a range of sideline activities.

On display are a wide variety of products representing key sectors, such as local specialties, One Commune – One Product (OCOP) items, traditional craft village products, food and beverages, textiles and garments, leather goods, and fashion accessories.

On the same day, the second round of a trade fair promoting specialty products, traditional craft villages and OCOP items was held at the Southern Hanoi wholesale market in Binh Minh commune, with nearly 200 booths./.