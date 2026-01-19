Hanoi sets pace in translating 14th National Party Congress’s vision into action

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc. Photo: VNA

Guided by the motto “Discipline, professionalism – Breakthrough, creativity – Efficiency, sustainability,” Hanoi is determined to act decisively, uphold its central and leading role, and serve as a foundation and motivation for the country’s development in the new era, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc has stated.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the thresholds of the 14th National Party Congress, Ngoc affirmed the capital’s pioneering political responsibility in disseminating and implementing the Party’s strategic vision, highlighting Hanoi’s outstanding contributions to the nation’s overall achievements.



The term of the 13th National Party Congress and the 40 years of “Doi moi” (renewal) process have driven significant, comprehensive, and breakthrough development of Vietnam, affirming the nation’s resilience, intelligence, and aspiration to rise, Ngoc said.



As the nation’s capital and heart, Hanoi has long recognised its pioneering and exemplary responsibility in implementing the Party Central Committee’s guidelines and resolutions—particularly the strategic policies of the Politburo, Secretariat, and the Party General Secretary—creating a ripple effect that drives the entire country forward, he noted.



Building on its potential, strengths, and a tradition of unity, resilience, and creativity, the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Hanoi have overcome challenges to successfully implement the resolutions of the 17th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation for the 2020–2025 tenure, He added.



Notably, 2025 marked a breakthrough year for Hanoi. The capital city led in reorganising its administrative apparatus, implementing a two-tier local government model, and merging 526 wards, communes, and towns into 126 units. The political system under this model is now operational, gradually resolving difficulties and pioneering in decentralisation, administrative reform, and digital transformation. These efforts have introduced a new mindset and proactive approach to development, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of services for residents and businesses.



Amid unprecedented challenges and many new tasks, Hanoi has maintained smooth operations and achieved all key development targets while ensuring three pillars - high economic growth, security and defence, and social welfare. Notably, for the first time in many years, the city met or exceeded all 24 major development indicators, with GRDP growth reaching 8.16%—surpassing the 8% target and significantly higher than 6.52% in 2024.



The city’s economy reached around 63.5 billion USD, with per capita income at 7,200 USD. It contributed 711 trillion VND to the state budget, achieving 138.4% of the plan—the record high in recent years—while public investment disbursement hit nearly 90 trillion VND, or 106.8% of the target set by the PM.



For Hanoi, hosting the 14th National Party Congress is not only an honour—marking a historic event that shapes the country’s strategic vision and action plan for the new development period—but also the city’s highest political responsibility before the entire Party and people, Ngoc stated, noting that after 40 years of “Doi moi”, the country has built sufficient strength to enter a new era of robust development. As the nation’s “heart,” Hanoi must be the first and clearest showcase of the spirit, vision, and reform priorities set by the 14th Party Congress.



Hanoi’s political system and people share a clear mindset - ready and proactive—fully prepared to ensure the Congress is safe, well-organised, and solemn, while leading the swift and effective implementation of its resolutions, Ngoc said.



Since early 2026, Hanoi has proactively implemented key political tasks, putting the Party Central Committee’s directives into concrete actions. Guided by Party General Secretary To Lam’s call to act quickly, correctly, and effectively, the municipal Party Organisation and political system have shown strong determination, initiative, and accountability to turn the Party’s strategic vision into tangible results, Ngoc said.



According to the official, to ensure Hanoi thrives in the new era, the municipal Party Organisation has focused on three strategic priorities - proposing a new resolution to replace the Politburo’s Resolution 15, amending the Capital Law, and developing a 100-year master plan for the capital city. These “three pillars” establish a unified institutional foundation, open new development opportunities, and shape a modern growth model, thus creating momentum and space for Hanoi’s breakthrough development in the coming years.



The 100-year master plan for Hanoi not only designs urban and rural development spaces but, more importantly, defines the city’s long-term identity, scale, and socio-economic structure, linking it closely with the capital region, the country, and the world. Built on this foundation, the institutional framework - centred on the Politburo’s resolution and the Capital Law—serves as the political and legal backbone to address policy bottlenecks while creating robust mechanisms and tools to turn the master plan’s vision into concrete and sustainable development with lasting impact.



On this foundation, Hanoi’s development model is shifting from resource-based and broad investment growth toward growth driven by science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources as the central engine, he said.



With the motto “Breakthrough action, ripple effect,” Hanoi aims for double-digit growth in 2026 while ensuring long-term stability. The city is speeding up the development of digital infrastructure, smart urban areas, urban rail, and green, digital, and circular economy models, alongside implementing an action plan for implementing Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, preparing Hanoi to lead both the capital region and the nation in the new era.



According to Ngoc, Hanoi consistently views personnel work as “the key of the key,” aiming to build a team both strong in politics, ideology, and ethics, and proficient in expertise, capable of innovation, creativity, and bold, accountable action for the common good amid digital transformation and deep integration.



Entering 2026, the first year implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the municipal authorities have required all levels and sectors to operate in coordination along four axes—Party, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations—particularly in tackling difficult tasks, with regular supervision to ensure effectiveness and motivate performance, he said.



With the strong political determination of the entire system and the united support of the people, Hanoi is set to steadily realise its goal of becoming a “cultured, civilised, modern, happy” capital, achieving sustainable and comprehensive development, emerging as a livable and globally connected city, worthy of its role as the nation’s leading engine, Ngoc went on./.