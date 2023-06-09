Hanoi seeks stronger cooperation with Havana

Hanoi wants to expand and promote its comprehensive cooperation with the Cuban capital city of Havana, especially in the exchange of experience in the Party building work, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said on June 9.

At his talks with First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, who is on a Vietnam visit from June 5-15, Dung noted with pleasure the fruitful development of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past years.

He affirmed that the special, exemplary solidarity between the two Parties, States and people, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and leader Fidel Castro and consolidated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, remains a priceless asset and a great source of strength for the two nations. It needs to be preserved and promoted in the new situation, Dung added.

Vietnamese people in general and Hanoians in particular always keep a close watch on and share difficulties and challenges facing Cuba and its people, Dung continued.

For the Hanoi-Havana cooperation, the official spoke highly of the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two municipal Party Committees for 2023-2028, and noted his belief that the document will create a foundation for the two sides to foster their collaboration and development in the time ahead.

Dung briefed his guest on Hanoi’s Party and political system building, socio-economic development, and national defence and security, stressing that the city always gives the highest priority to the friendship and cooperation with Cuba and Havana in particular, and has worked to advance its relationship with the Cuban capital city to a new height.

Vietnam treasures Cuba’s valuable sentiments and timely support in the COVID-19 fight, particularly in vaccine supply, he stressed.

The official held that the signing of cooperation documents in different spheres by the two cities reflects their great potential, saying Hanoi hopes for more exchanges, experience sharing and cooperation activities with Havana, as well as stronger collaboration between the two Party Committees.

Dung suggested expanding and raising the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries and cities in health care, agriculture, trade, culture and education, while stepping up technology transfer in biology and pharmaceuticals.

He also called on Havana to send more doctors and medical experts to help raise capacity for Hanoi's health workers, saying Hanoi and Havana businesses should enhance trading and increase experience exchanges in e-commerce and trade digitalisation.

For his part, Torres Iríbar affirmed that the Party, State and people of Cuba and Havana attach importance to consolidating their special solidarity with Vietnam, and used this occasion to thank the Vietnamese side for its solidarity with Cuba.

Cuba and its capital city of Havana stand ready to facilitate the investment by Vietnamese businesses, he said, suggesting the two sides consolidate and deepen the special friendship.

Following the talks, the Hanoi and Havana Party Committees signed a cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period, and a document on the handover of 2,000 tonnes of rice as Hanoi’s gift to Havana./.