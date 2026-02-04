Hanoi rolls out technology exchange, digital transformation marketplace

Hanoi officials visit the Hanoi Technology Exchange. Photo: VNA

Hanoi on February 3 unveiled the Hanoi Technology Exchange (HanoTEX) and the Digital Transformation Marketplace (DTMarket), a move seen as a concrete step in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW and advancing the formation of a modern, transparent and efficient science – technology market.



HanoTEX is positioned as a central and multi-purpose platform for the science, technology and innovation market, providing services ranging from technology valuation, brokerage and transfer facilitation to the commercialisation of research outcomes. It also serves as a hub linking enterprises with research institutes, universities, investors and financial institutions while promoting the development and effective use of intellectual property.



The exchange operates through both an online platform (hanotex.vn) and a physical trading venue. Notably, it is the country’s first technology exchange to be developed under a public – private partnership model, with businesses taking part in professional management and operations.



Looking ahead to 2030, HanoTEX aims to evolve into a regional- and international-level intermediary for the science – technology market, playing a pivotal role in shaping Hanoi’s innovation ecosystem and contributing to national development.



DTMarket (dtmarket.vn), a specialised arm of HanoTEX, focuses on digital transformation solutions, products and services. It offers a concentrated and transparent marketplace where digital solutions can be evaluated, selected and deployed based on proven effectiveness.



In addition to operating as an online trading platform, DTMarket retains the core functions of HanoTEX while deepening supply – demand connectivity for digital technologies among state agencies, businesses and the wider society.



The establishment of DTMarket is expected to help address fragmentation in the digital solutions market, foster healthy competition, improve the quality of digital technology products and accelerate Hanoi’s digital transformation drive.



The launch of the two platforms underscores Hanoi’s approach to science, technology and innovation development under the “research – application – market” value chain. In this framework, the State plays a facilitating and guiding role, enterprises are the nucleus of innovation, research institutes and universities supply knowledge and technology, and the market serves as the ultimate yardstick of effectiveness.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung stressed that the technology exchange and digital transformation marketplace are not meant to showcase technologies, but to ensure that technology delivers real economic value, with effectiveness and scalability as the key criteria.



Hanoi has identified 2026 as a turning point from preparation to action and from pilot programmes to substantive implementation. The city targets that the digital economy will contribute more than 40% of its economic output by 2030 and over 70% by 2065.



To realise these goals, Hanoi pledged to actively accompany stakeholders, create enabling conditions and remove bottlenecks so that science – technology, innovation and the digital economy become true drivers of fast and sustainable growth. The city is determined not only to generate ideas, but to translate technology into growth and digital transformation into tangible economic value, Dung noted.



Also at the event, the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology introduced an online document exchange system connecting enterprises with state agencies, and signed cooperation agreements under a “triple-helix” model linking the State, universities and businesses in research, development and application of technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI)./.