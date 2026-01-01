Hanoi rings in 2026 with crowds flocking to Hoan Kiem Lake festivities

Hanoi buzzed with energy on January 1 as entertainment spots around Hoan Kiem Lake attracted throngs of locals and foreign tourists marking the arrival of the New Year.

Foreign tourists pose for first photos in 2026. Photo: VNA

Posing for photos in front of Trang Tien Plaza near the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian street, Japanese visitors Sonic Sega and his wife, Rio Sega, expressed enthusiasm about their trip. The couple said they had previously known Vietnam only from books, news reports and online sources. Its fast-paced growth and retained traditional East Asian cultural elements prompted them to select Hanoi for their vacation to usher in 2026.

For Anniae Hunn and her family of five from Australia, welcoming 2026 in Vietnam was a particularly special experience as it was the first time they had watched fireworks away from home, with high hopes that the journey would create lasting memories.

Travelling from Romania, Alex Dumitru said Hanoi's blend of modernity and cultural depth evoked a strong sense of familiarity, making him feel right at home in the Vietnamese capital.

The New Year also prompted many expatriates living, studying or working in Hanoi to reflect on distant family ties. Ukrainian national Roman Tymchyshak marked the occasion in Vietnam for the sixth straight year. For him, the holiday, whether in Ukraine or Vietnam, represents renewal, hope and positive outlook.

He described such typical traditions as gathering with loved ones, preparing holiday dishes, awaiting the midnight countdown and celebrating together. It is also a time to reflect on the year gone by and build an optimistic mood amid the festivities. As in prior years, the 2026 holiday offers Roman and his family a chance to share close-knit moments and anticipate a promising future ahead./.