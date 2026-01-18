Hanoi revives traditional Tet in Hoan Kiem heritage space

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

The “Tet Viet – Tet Pho” (Vietnamese Tet in the Old Quarter) 2026 festival opened in Hanoi on January 17, designed to revive, preserve, and spread the cultural essence of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) within the historic setting of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi’s iconic Old Quarter.



In her opening speech, Vice Chairwoman of the Hoan Kiem ward People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Trang said the public would not only observe but also directly experience and “live within the heritage” through spiritually rich traditional rituals, such as the procession to the communal house gate, ceremonial offerings at the Imperial Citadel, and the raising of Tet pole.



Attendees can engage in hands-on cultural experiences, including making banh chung (square sticky rice cakes) and arranging water narcissus flowers, all while stepping into the refined rhythm of old Hanoi life. The scene is completed with charming traditional Tet market stalls, captivating live performances, and a curated selection of contemporary fine art exhibitions



For the first time, the relic site at 22 Hang Buom street has been transformed into a living tableau of the Red River Delta’s authentic Tet atmosphere, complete with the lively bustle of a traditional spring market. At the same time, the beautifully restored heritage house at 87 Ma May Street has reopened its doors, offering an intimate glimpse into pre-Tet rituals and daily grace of a classic Hanoi family home.



The beloved traditional procession and Tet pole-raising ceremony return this year, reimagined with fresh scale and sophistication. Departing from the historic O Quan Chuong Gate, the parade glides through the narrow lanes of the Old Quarter and sweeps across the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, accompanied by members of traditional culture clubs, master artisans, and proud local residents.



A striking feature is the inclusion of 15 live horses with riders, complemented by wooden horse artworks crafted by children from Hoan Kiem ward, a vivid tribute to the Year of the Horse that unites generations in shared wonder.



Running through March 17 across multiple sites in the Old Quarter and around Hoan Kiem Lake, the event unfurls a diverse lineup of experiences, including traditional Tet space displays and installations, spring markets, art exhibitions, folk music performances, reenactments of age-old Tet rituals, and interactive activities open to the public./.