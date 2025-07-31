Making news
Hanoi residents to benefit from free services at public administration offices
From August 1, residents of Hanoi will enjoy a range of complimentary services when accessing public administrative services, following approval from the municipal People's Committee on July 30.
The initiative, proposed by the capital’s public administrative services centre, aims to improve service quality at local administrative branches and service points.
Under the scheme, a number of free conveniences will be introduced, including high-speed Wi-Fi, photocopying and document printing services, file folders, paper clips, pens, and pre-prepared application forms and declarations (both digital and paper versions, where legally required).
Hanoi will also provide assistance with online administrative procedures for the elderly, disadvantaged groups, and others requiring support in accessing public services digitally. Staff will be on hand to help citizens register for and navigate apps that allow them to track the progress of their applications and make use of various digital services, including electronic document signing.
In addition, public service points will feature a digital library and offer free mobile device charging.
Basic medical equipment such as blood pressure monitors and first-aid kits will also be available for use at no cost, alongside free drinking water and light refreshments for visitors.
In a particularly modern twist, administrative branches will also be equipped with reception robots designed to guide citizens through procedures, provide information look-ups, and direct them to the appropriate counters.
The municipal authority has requested all departments and units to implement the initiative in a uniform and coordinated manner from August 1. Any issues or difficulties arising should be promptly reported for review and resolution in accordance with regulations./.