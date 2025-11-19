Hanoi residents to benefit from boundary-free administrative processing

Officials at Dong Da Ward Public Administrative Service Centre receive and process administrative procedures for people at 71 Ton Duc Thang Street (Photo: VNA)

From now until November 30, individuals and businesses may submit dossiers at any branch or service point of the Hanoi Public Administrative Service Centre when accessing public administrative services under a pilot scheme implemented by the centre.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise and comprehensively reform the handling of administrative procedures.

The pilot programme will apply to all administrative procedures falling under the management of the departments of home affairs, justice, culture and sports, health, education and training, tourism, finance, industry and trade, agriculture and environment, construction, science and technology, planning and architecture, and ethnic and religious affairs, along with the municipal Inspectorate, the Office of the city People’s Committee, the Hanoi Land Registration Office and its branches, and the management board of Hanoi’s High-Tech Park and Industrial Parks. It will also apply to all administrative procedures under the authority of commune and ward People’s Committees, including those jointly handled by province-level authorities.

Following the pilot phase, the centre will continue to assess and fine-tune the model before officially implementing boundary-free administrative procedures across the system.

The initiative does not apply to administrative procedures currently under review or proposed for amendment or supplementation./.