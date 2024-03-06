Making news
Hanoi-related drafts discussed by NA’s Party Delegation, local officials
Chairman Hue said the draft revised Capital Law had been submitted to the NA for the first consideration at the 15th-tenure parliament’s sixth session in late 2023. It is scheduled to undergo further discussion and be voted on at the coming seventh session.
He stressed the extreme importance of this draft law to not only Hanoi but also the entire country as Hanoi is the capital city. It is also a difficult bill which features both specific and inter-sectoral characteristics, as well as many mechanisms and policies different from common legal regulations.
Meanwhile, it is the Prime Minister’s jurisdiction to approve the Capital Master Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2050, and the plan on adjustments to the Capital General Master Plan by 2045 with a vision to 2065 on the basis of the NA’s opinions as stipulated in the Capital Law.
In addition, the draft revised Capital Law also contains many important contents related to the Capital Master Plan and the plan on adjustments to the Capital General Master Plan, he noted.
Given this, the NA’s Party Delegation held the meeting with the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board to look into major issues to perfect the draft revised law and the plans and prepare to submit them to the NA for consideration.
The submission of all the three to the NA at the same session will create a crucial legal framework for Hanoi to develop and realise the viewpoints, targets, and orientations identified in the Politburo’s Resolution No 15 on orientations and tasks for Hanoi’s development until 2030 with a vision to 2045, along with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s directions on the capital’s development, according to Hue.
He asked relevant agencies of the NA, the Government, and Hanoi to step up the perfection of the three drafts to submit them to the parliament at the coming session./.