Hanoi recruits volunteers for 31st SEA Games

The Hanoi Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will recruit 2,500 - 3,000 young volunteers to support the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), slated for May 12 - 23.



Eligible candidates need to have good health, been vaccinated with at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses, show high sense of responsibility, and comply with the organising board’s regulations, according to a plan issued by the committee’s standing board.



Meanwhile, the candidates serving as interpreters should also have good looks and be fluent in English or other languages in Southeast Asia. Those who used to work as interpreters at diplomatic events will be prioritised.



Registration is open through April 10.



The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, is scheduled to run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.