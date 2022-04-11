Making news
Hanoi ready to vaccinate children aged 5-11
Informing that the numbers of new COVID-19 cases, severe patients, and deaths have decreased strongly in recent days, he also requested good management of high-risk groups and review of the 3rd dose injection for people over 18 years old.
According to the municipal Health Department, between 6pm on April 9 and 6pm on April 10, the capital logged 2,181 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,522,800 as from April 29 when the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the city.
During the period, there were nearly 149,700 patients under treatment and monitoring, with no death reported on April 9.
With the country approving Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in children aged 5-11, the Vietnamese government has decided to buy 21.9 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the kids./.