Hanoi promotes family values to mark International Day of Happiness

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

In response to the International Day of Happiness (March 20), the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports is launching a series of community and communication activities under the theme “Happiness for every family,” aiming to promote the values of Vietnamese families and raise public awareness of their role in the sustainable development of the capital.



The activities will take place from March 15 to 21, with the peak on March 20. The highlight will be a launch ceremony for the 2026 International Day of Happiness, calling on authorities at all levels, organisations and the community to join hands in building safe, equal and progressive family environments, while promoting love, sharing and responsibility among family members.



The International Day of Happiness, observed annually on March 20, was established by the UN to recognise the pursuit of happiness as a universal human aspiration and an important goal of development.



According to a recent survey by UK-based Time Out magazine, Hanoi ranked fifth among the happiest cities in Asia in 2025 and 17th globally. The survey found that 88% of residents in the Vietnamese capital reported feeling happy living in the city, a level comparable to that of Chiang Mai in Thailand.



Hanoi was particularly praised for the optimism of its residents and their ability to find joy in everyday experiences, such as enjoying a morning cup of coffee, eating street food, strolling around lakes, or taking part in community activities.



The municipal authorities believe that family values play a central role in sustaining this sense of happiness. Therefore, the week-long programme aims not only to celebrate the International Day of Happiness but also to reinforce the importance of family as a foundation of social stability and sustainable development.



Communication campaigns will be widely implemented across the city through banners, slogans, billboards and posters, as well as coverage in the media, grassroots information systems, official portals and digital platforms. These campaigns will highlight the history and significance of the International Day of Happiness while disseminating policies and laws related to social welfare and the building of prosperous, progressive and happy families.



The programme will also share inspiring stories of exemplary families and individuals who contribute positively to their communities, helping to spread messages of kindness, responsibility and solidarity.



Alongside communication activities, local authorities, organisations and community groups are encouraged to organise cultural, sports and community exchange programmes such as forums, seminars, competitions and cultural-sporting events.



These activities are expected to strengthen family bonds and enhance connections within communities while promoting safe, equal and progressive family environments.



A key message of the campaign is the encouragement of simple but meaningful practices such as maintaining regular family meals, sharing household responsibilities, caring for relatives and spreading positive stories about happy families.



Families are also encouraged to participate together in a three-kilometre run in response to the Olympic Run Day – For Public Health – For National Security 2026. This activity aims to promote physical fitness, healthy lifestyles and closer relationships among family members.



Authorities of communes and wards have been urged to organise suitable programmes in their communities, integrate the campaign into grassroots movements and recognise exemplary families that contribute to building happy households.



Through these activities, Hanoi seeks to spread a clear message that families are the foundation of happiness and sustainable development, and building prosperous, progressive and happy families is a shared responsibility of every individual and the entire society./.