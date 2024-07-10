Hanoi prioritises rebuilding severely downgraded bridges

The century-old Long Bien bridge in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi will give priority to rebuilding and replacing weak and makeshift bridges in the 2024 - 2025 period to improve the capital city’s transport infrastructure for socio-economic development, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

The department revealed that 55 bridges managed by the city require urgent investment for renovation and repair. This number was determined after a thorough review based on bridge management records, inspection documents, and load tests.

Additionally, districts and Son Tay township have defined 89 weak and temporary bridges in need of new construction or replacement.

The transport sector has advised the municipal People's Committee to invest in these weak bridges. However, the big number of bridges, varying levels of deterioration, and limited resources pose a challenge.

The department has categorised weak and temporary bridges into three groups in order of investment priority, including bridges in need of complete reconstruction or replacement, those that can still be used but require repairs and improvements, and those without significant damage but requiring regular monitoring and maintenance.

Preparations for the construction of new bridges, including project approval, design, and land clearance, will be carried out between 2024 and 2025.

Construction, inauguration, and operation of these bridges will take place between 2026 and 2030. During the investment process, priority will be given to severely deteriorated and unsafe bridges in the 2024 - 2025 period./.