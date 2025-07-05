Hanoi prepares for smooth transition to two-tier local government model

At the council's 24th session (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi People’s Council has passed 11 key resolutions to ensure the effective operation of the two-tier local government model, which officially took effect from July 1, 2025.

The resolutions, approved at the council's recent 24th session, cover a wide range of urgent issues, including adjustments to socio-economic decentralisation, budget revenue and expenditure assignments, public investment plans, and the management and use of public assets.

Chairman of the council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan called on the municipal People’s Committee, departments, and localities to promptly implement the resolutions based on legal provisions and assigned responsibilities.

He emphasised the need for seamless, uninterrupted transition to the two-tier system, ensuring no disruption to business activities or public services.The resolutions serve as legal grounds for transferring responsibilities and authority from district-level to commune-level governments under the new model.

The council urged the municipal People’s Committee to issue detailed implementation plans and promptly address any obstacles, especially those arising during the transition period.

Tuan also emphasised the need for clear task allocation, progress monitoring, and strict oversight to ensure projects are completed on schedule and meet standards. He called for strong public support through the municipal Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, encouraging citizens and voters to back central and local policies and oversee their implementation.

Earlier, the council had adopted several other major resolutions to facilitate the new governance model, including those on decentralising State management in specific socio-economic sectors, amending regulations on revenue and spending across budget levels, and adjusting the city’s five-year and annual public investment plans in line with the new administrative structure./.