Making news
Hanoi posts nearly 8.9% economic growth in 2022
This is a high rate compared to those in many recent years, showing the local administration’s determination and businesses’ efforts, the office said on December 28.
The capital city’s growth engine this year is industrial production and services, Office Director Dau Ngoc Hung noted, elaborating that the service sector has expanded 10.06% from last year, contributing 6.44 percentage points to the GRDP growth.
Business, tourism, restaurant, hotel, transportation, and information activities have bounced back strongly in the new normal, creating an impetus for trade and services. Fast-growing services include logistics 15.36%; information and communications 6.5%; administrative activities and support services (including tourism) 40.51%; finance, banking, and insurance 9.19%; and wholesale and retail 8.58%.
Meanwhile, the index of industrial production has increased 8.8% from 2021. The processing and manufacturing industry rose 9%, retaining its important role in common industrial growth.
This result is highly encouraging, mainly thanks to manufacturing firms’ resumption of supply chains after the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Statistics Office went on.
In 2022, Hanoi has earned 17.1 billion USD from exports, up 10.3% year on year, compared to the 2.2% in 2021.
Notably, textile and garment shipments have brought home 2.57 billion USD (up 15.7%); computers, electronic products, and components 2.52 billion USD (16.3%); machinery, equipment, and spare parts 2 billion USD (1.6%); timber and wood products 883 million USD (17.5%); agricultural products 871 million USD (12.2%).
About 333 trillion VND (14 billion USD) has been collected for the state budget, up 8% from the target and 2.7% from last year.
During the year, Hanoi has attracted more than 1.69 billion USD in foreign investment, rising 10.3%.
About 29,600 new enterprises have been licensed, up 23% from 2021, while their registered capital fallen 5% to 328.4 trillion VND.
Besides, 3,600 others have been dissolved and 16,400 suspended operations, respectively up 16% and 38%. Some 9,800 companies have resumed operation, up 1.5%, data showed./.