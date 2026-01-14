Hanoi Police announce traffic diversions for 14th National Party Congress

A traffic police officer regulates the traffic flow on a street in Hanoi. Illustrative photo: VNA

To ensure security, public order and traffic safety for the 14th National Party Congress, to be held from January 19 to 25 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi’s Tu Liem ward, Hanoi Police have announced traffic diversion and regulation plans on key roads across the capital city.



Specifically, from 5:30 to 11:30 on January 14; and from 6:00 to 8:30, 10:30 to 12:00, 13:00. to 14:00, and from 16:00 to 19:00 from January 19 to 25, the city police will temporarily ban trucks, and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more, except vehicles serving the Congress, those bearing security badges, buses, sanitation vehicles, and incident-response vehicles, from operating on the following routes: Pham Hung (from Me Tri to Tran Duy Hung), Thang Long Boulevard (the lane adjacent to the National Convention Centre from Pham Hung to the right service road of Thang Long Boulevard–Le Quang Dao), Tran Huu Duc, Le Duc Tho, Le Quang Dao, Do Duc Duc, Mieu Dam, Tran Duy Hung, Khuat Duy Tien (from Le Van Luong to Pham Hung), Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lieu Giai (from Nguyen Chi Thanh to Phan Ke Binh), Dao Tan, Kim Ma, Van Phuc, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Tran Phu, Hung Vuong, Chu Van An, Hoang Dieu, Doc Lap, Le Hong Phong, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Dien Bien Phu, Le Duan (from Dien Bien Phu to Nguyen Du), Hang Long, Tran Binh Trong, Tran Hung Dao (from Quang Trung to Quan Su), Quan Su, and Trang Thi.



During the above periods, restrictions will also be applied to the same categories of vehicles on Hoang Hoa Tham, Thanh Nien, Thuy Khue, Nghi Tam, Au Co, An Duong Vuong, Yen Phu, Tran Nhat Duat, Hai Ba Trung, Lang, Lang Ha, Le Van Luong, Khuat Duy Tien, Me Tri, and Thang Long Boulevard.



On the elevated Ring Road 3 (from Thang Long Bridge to the interchange with National Highway 5A), from 6:00 to 21:00 on January 19–25, vehicles with a permitted gross weight of 10 tonnes or more will be temporarily banned.



During the periods of temporary bans and restrictions, Hanoi Police will organise traffic flows and alternative routes for affected vehicles.



Hanoi Police requested the municipal Department of Construction to adjust bus routes and reduce service frequency on roads used by delegates and around the Congress venue.



To ensure safety and security for participating delegates, the force called on all road users to strictly comply with road traffic safety regulations and to promptly yield to priority vehicles performing official duties, following the instructions of traffic control forces./.