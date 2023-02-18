Hanoi plans various activities in response to Earth Hour 2023

Under a plan of action which was issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee, a range of activities will be organized on that day to raise awareness and responsibility of the community on the efficient use of energy, responding to climate change and environmental protection.

The activities include a dissemination campaign on the Earth Hour campaign in communes and wards through socio-political organizations as well as communication work on using power more efficiently via media outlets.

The event intends to encourage society to join the campaign by turning off lights and other unnecessary devices in their homes and workplaces.

Started in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment.

Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.

Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009. Last year, the country saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 576.1 million VND (24,310 USD).

According to the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Programme issued in 2019, improving energy efficiency is a top priority for the country which aims to save 8-10% of national energy consumption, and a 6.0% power loss reduction through 2030./.