Hanoi plans 22 activities for UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2025

Nearly 500 people participate in the Vietnamese Traditional Costume Day as part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi has announced five key action groups comprising a total of 22 specific activities for its participation in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in 2025.

Accordingly, the first group of activities focuses on enhancing policies to promote creativity. This includes organising conferences, seminars, and forums to exchange experiences and propose solutions for fostering creative industries. The city also plans to establish a Creativity Support Fund and introduce the Hanoi Creative Awards to encourage innovation.

The second aims to boost promotion of creative activities. Hanoi will work to strengthen cooperation and networking with other UCCN cities, upgrade its information and communication systems related to creativity, and raise public awareness of the global network.

The third outlines Hanoi’s engagement as a UCCN member. The city intends to form an advisory council of experts and sign a cooperation agreement with the Vietnam Association of Architects to enhance its branding as a creative city. It will also promote international collaboration with other UCCN member cities.

The fourth centres on stimulating creativity within the community. Hanoi will encourage individuals and enterprises to develop creative initiatives, host creative competitions, and establish creative spaces at prominent cultural heritage sites such as Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam Temple of Literature and Hoa Lo Prison.

The fifth highlights the Hanoi Festival of Creative Design (HFCD), which is expected to serve as a cross-disciplinary creative platform. The festival aims to build a dynamic creative ecosystem and attract investment into the city’s innovation landscape.

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports will coordinate with relevant agencies to implement the outlined tasks, reaffirming the city’s commitment to the network.

Hà Nội joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network under the category of design in October 2019. /.