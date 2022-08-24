Hanoi partners up with French business in aviation industry

The Department of Industry and Trade of Hanoi on August 23 inked an MoU with French company Advanced Business Events (ABE) on cooperation in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.



Acting director of the department Tran Thi Phuong Lan noted the fast increasing demand for supply chains of products and services in the aviation industry in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam and Hanoi in particular.



She said the signing of the MoU will assist Hanoi in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.



The cooperation will also help create a favourable environment for connecting Hanoi businesses with international supply chains of aviation products and services, helping them become suppliers.



The Hanoi official asked the ABE to help arrange for a Hanoi delegation to attend the Aeromart Toulouse event in France.



ABE is also expected to work with Hanoi to organize a series of business and investment matchmaking events between suppliers of aviation products and services in Hanoi with the global high-grade network of production and supply in the aviation industry, including the Aero Expo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023.



Stéphane Castet, chairman of ABE, said with its experience and relations, the company will select suitable international partners for the events./.