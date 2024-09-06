Hanoi opens Vietnamese Products Week

Vietnamese products on display at 2024 Vietnamese Products Week in Dan Phuong outlying district (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Industry and Trade of Hanoi launched the 2024 Vietnamese Products Week in Dan Phuong outlying district on September 5.

The five-day programme comprises over 90 booths introducing consumer goods, industrial products, handicrafts, agro-forestry-fishery products, and OCOP (one commune one product) products.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director Nguyen The Hiep said that this is part of a series of activities to implement the agency’s plan to carry out the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign in the capital city this year.

Through the programme, businesses have an opportunity to boost their brand popularisation, organise trade promotion activities, connect with consumers, stimulate consumption, and introduce Vietnamese products to local residents and visitors. Meanwhile, consumers will also have more chances to access and purchase high-quality products by Vietnamese companies, stated Hiep.

In the past eight months of this year, the department drastically implemented government solutions and directions to stimulate production sectors, promote investment, and accelerate public investment disbursement as a basis for driving both short-term and long-term growth.

Specifically, the total retail sales and consumer service revenue in August are estimated at 369.9 trillion VND (14.95 billion USD), up 2.2% month-on-month and 9.5% year-on-year, bringing the figure in the first eight months to 2.72 quadrillion VND, up 11.7% year-on-year./.