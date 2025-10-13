Making news
Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2025 kicks off
The Hanoi Open Pool Championship 2025, which saw a number of big surprises, officially kicked off at the National Sports Complex in Hanoi on October 11.
The third edition of the prestigious Matchroom Major on the World Nineball Tour faced challenges in organisation activities because of bad weather and storms. But it still featured 256 players from 40 countries who made supporters go crazy with their strokes since the first day of the competition on October 8.
"This year, we are especially pleased to have a Vietnamese player in the last 16 round for the first time, bringing deep emotion and pride to fans across the country," said Bach Lien Huong, Director of the Hanoi Culture and Sports Department.
"Although the tournament started with difficulties due to storms and floods, the organising committee flexibly overcame and rearranged the competition schedule, ensuring the tournament's progress and quality.
"The organising committee also allocated 100 million VND from ticket sales to help people in need overcome the consequences of floods. This is a humane gesture, clearly demonstrating the spirit of 'Sports for the community', contributing to spreading the good values of sports not only on the field but also in life,” she said.
The only Vietnamese whom Huong mentioned is Dinh Chan Kiet, who made an incredible comeback to become one of the best 16 players, along with Roberto Gomez and Carlo Biado of the Philippines, Jonas Sauto of Spain, and Jayson Shaw of the UK.
Earlier, major upsets occurred as defending champion Johann Chua of the Philippines and World No 1 Fedor Gorst of Russia both suffered shock exits.
Chua’s campaign came to a premature end after falling to Souto, last year’s UK Open finalist, in a tense 10–7 defeat. Meanwhile, Gorst fell 10–6 to Greece’s George Antonakis to make another major upset.
The event lasts through October 12.