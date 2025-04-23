Making news
Hanoi Old Quarter hosts special activities in celebration of national anniversaries
Hanoi’s Old Quarter will host a series of cultural festivities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30), the 139th International Workers’ Day (May 1), the 71st anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory, and the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.
According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the celebrations also serve as a platform to showcase Hanoi's traditional craft villages, offering residents and tourists alike the opportunity to contemplate unique handcrafted products made from traditional materials.
The "Made of Tre" exhibition is being held from April 22 to 28 at Kim Ngan communal house on Hang Bac street, featuring handcrafted and environmentally friendly products while honouring traditional artisans. The same venue will host artist Nguyen The Son’s art installation featuring the silversmith of Hang Bac street from April 29 to June 1.
Meanwhile, Chuyen My mother-of-pearl inlay craft of outlying Phu Xuyen district will be introduced at the Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre from April 18 to May 22 through thematic exhibitions and discussions, offering visitors an authentic experience of the Vietnamese traditional craft.
The event series extends beyond local traditions to include regional cultural exchanges, with activities promoting tourism and cultural connections between the capital city and Phu Yen province held at the Hanoi Old Quarter Heritage Information Centre from April 13 to May 31.
Furthermore, art enthusiasts will have opportunities to enjoy numerous exhibitions, including "Ky uc va huyen thoai" (Memories and legendary) photo exhibition from April 25 to May 25 and "Kham pha lich su ho Guom” (Exploring Hoan Kiem lake's history) at the Hoan Kiem Cultural Information Centre.
On this occasion, the Old Quarter’s stages will feature traditional and contemporary folk music performances.
The activities, running from April 18 to June 1, promises to be a cultural highlight that spreads traditional and historical values to younger generations and visitors as well./.