Hanoi officially launches smart traffic control centre

Delegates perform the inauguration protocol for the Hanoi smart traffic control centre in the capital on December 13. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Department of Public Security on December 13 officially put the city’s smart traffic control centre into operation, enabling the electronic handling of administrative violations related to traffic order and road safety.



Equipped with 1,837 AI-powered cameras installed at 195 key intersections, the centre serves as the “brain” for real-time monitoring of traffic conditions and urban order. Through the system, police officers can observe traffic on major roads and junctions, promptly detect congestion, violations, accidents and incidents, and take timely response measures.



At the same time, the AI camera system supports the assessment of traffic density and vehicle flows, allowing for adaptive adjustments of traffic signal cycles. It also automatically detects violations such as illegal stopping and parking, driving in the wrong lane, encroachment on roadways, and unauthorised trading or gathering on pavements and carriageways.



The centre is equipped with three main systems for road traffic violation management; real-time adaptive smart traffic signal control; and public order and security management.



Surveillance cameras have been installed at nearly 200 intersections across Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Acting as the hub of a network of 1,837 cameras of various types, the centre is directly connected to 188 AI-based traffic signal control cabinets. The automated control system operates on a comprehensive traffic data platform, adapting in real time through 957 cameras installed at 195 signalised intersections, out of a total of 564 intersections transferred from the municipal Department of Construction in early October.



In the coming period, the city's police will work to integrate the iHanoi digital citizen application into the technical infrastructure of the traffic control centre. This is expected to enhance the effectiveness of electronic administrative enforcement in the field of traffic order and road safety./.