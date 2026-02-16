Hanoi offers free parking, public transport during Lunar New Year

The Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam heritage site in Hanoi remains a major attraction for large numbers of visitors during the early days of spring. Photo: VNA

In a bid to facilitate travel and leisure activities for residents and visitors during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Hanoi has introduced a series of free parking sites and public transport.



The capital makes available free parking at selected schools and locations surrounding central heritage sites. In addition, single-journey fares are waived on the Cat Linh–Ha Dong and Nhon–Hanoi Station metro lines, while subsidised public bus services across the city are operating free of charge during the holiday period.



In Ba Dinh ward, visitors to Quan Thanh Temple will be able to park bicycles and motorbikes free of charge on the pavement of Thanh Nien street (near the temple gate) and within the grounds of Nguyen Tri Phuong Primary School (190 Quan Thanh street). Free parking is available from February 14 (27th day of the 12th lunar month) to 22 February (the sixth day of the new lunar year).



Meanwhile, the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre has arranged free parking during its annual spring calligraphy festival. Free car parking is provided at 9 Trinh Hoai Duc street (Hang Day Stadium area) from February 17 to February 22, operating daily from 8:00 to 20:00.



The People’s Committee of Cua Nam ward has also designated several local schools as free bicycle and motorbike parking sites. The scheme runs from 17:00 on February 16 until 01:00 on February 17, and from 09:00 to 20:00 daily between February 17 and 22.



The vibrant colours of spring around Hoan Kiem Lake attract the attention of visitors. Photo: VNA

Earlier, to meet increased travel demand during the festive period, Hanoi Railway Company Limited (Hanoi Metro) announced that from February 14 to 22, it would offer a 100% discount on single tickets purchased via the Hanoi Metro app or directly at ticket counters.



According to the municipal Department of Construction, the Hanoi traffic management and operations centre, in coordination with public bus operators, is also waiving fares on 128 subsidised bus routes citywide. The free travel policy will be in effect for nine days, from February 14 through February 22. Passengers will still be issued tickets corresponding to each route, but no payment will be required./.