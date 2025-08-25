Hanoi offers free fares on 130 bus routes, metro lines from August 30 – September 2

Passengers wait at Thuong Dinh station (Photo: VNA)

Bus operators in the capital and the Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Liability Company will provide free rides for residents and visitors during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).



According to the Hanoi transport management and operation centre, the policy will be applied from August 30 to the end of September 2 on 128 subsidised bus routes across the city and two metro lines – Line 2A Cat Linh – Ha Dong and Line 3.1 Nhon – Cau Giay.



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, on August 21, to facilitate public participation in a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming National Day parade, Hanoi Metro extended its operating hours by two hours until midnight. The two metro lines Cat Linh – Ha Dong and Nhon – Hanoi Station (elevated section) ran a total of 518 train trips, transporting more than 140,000 passengers. Passenger numbers that day were 250% higher than on regular days and double those recorded during peak National Day periods in previous years.



According to Hanoi Metro, travel demand is expected to continue surging during upcoming rehearsals and the National Day itself. To best serve passengers, the company has adjusted its operation plan to accommodate increased demand, encourage the public to use public transport, and help ease road traffic congestion during peak days./.