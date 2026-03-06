Hanoi named among world’s 50 most beautiful cities by Condé Nast Traveler

Tourists enjoy the scenery and take photos on The Huc Bridge in the pleasant spring weather. Photo: VNA The Top 50 list is not merely a ranking for readers but also reflects the diverse experiences each city offers, from historic streets and spectacular natural landscapes to distinctive urban lifestyles.



According to the magazine, Hanoi is not a city that instantly impresses visitors with glittering boulevards or towering skyscrapers. Instead, its attraction lies in the quiet charm of tradition and history.



“Its devotion to tradition has long charmed Western travelers, who often rank it among their favorite Asian capitals for its incense-filled temples, classic shop houses, and stately villas in the French Quarter. And while Hanoi continues to modernize, it hasn’t lost its romantic soul,” the magazine wrote.



Hanoi’s appearance within the global media ecosystem of Condé Nast Traveler is expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s tourism appeal. Beyond enhancing its credibility as a travel destination, the recognition could also help attract high-end tourism services and encourage higher spending by international visitors.



Alongside Hanoi, several renowned cities were included on the list, such as Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Barcelona in Spain, Copenhagen in Denmark, Paris in France, New York in the US, Cape Town in South Africa, Kyoto in Japan, and Luang Prabang in Laos.



Earlier, Hanoi tourism also made a strong impression in several categories of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations 2026 awards announced by Tripadvisor.



The Vietnamese capital was honoured in four categories: Top 25 Best Destinations in the World (fourth place), Top 25 Best Cultural Destinations (seventh), Top 25 Best Solo Travel Destinations (seventh), and Top 25 Best Food Destinations (11th).



Being listed in multiple categories highlights Hanoi’s well-rounded appeal, not only for its landscapes but also for its cultural richness, vibrant experiences, and ability to meet evolving global travel trends.



With its ancient charm and graceful beauty, Hanoi has long been a favourite destination for travellers seeking to explore Vietnam’s history, culture, and people. The city blends historical elegance with a dynamic modern spirit, preserving its nostalgic past while embracing the development of a vibrant metropolis.



Tripadvisor noted that despite the ups and downs of history and the various names it has held over centuries, the thousand-year-old capital has never forgotten its heroic past.



Hanoi is home to numerous iconic landmarks and historical sites such as the Temple of Literature, the Old Quarter, St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, along with many temples and pagodas closely associated with the spiritual life of local residents.



Cuisine is another major attraction drawing tourists to the capital. Hanoi’s gastronomy is widely appreciated for its refinement and delicate flavours, often highlighting the natural taste of local ingredients. From bustling street food stalls to modern restaurants offering creative menus, the city’s culinary scene provides visitors with a diverse journey of discovery in which each dish reflects local culture and heritage.



Hanoi has also strengthened its position on the global tourism map after being named Asia’s Leading City Destination and Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards 2025. The recognition reflects the city’s continued efforts to develop a green, friendly tourism environment and further enhance its appeal as a destination for international travellers./.