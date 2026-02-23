Hanoi metro ridership up over 32% during Tet

Passenger numbers on Hanoi’s two metro lines rise over 32% during Tet. Photo: baotintuc.vn

Over the nine days of Tet, Hanoi’s two urban railway lines, Cat Linh–Ha Dong Line 2A and Nhon–Hanoi Railway Station Line 3.1, handled over 243,000 passenger trips, marking a year-on-year increase of more than 32% compared to Tet 2025.



During this period, Hanoi Metro maintained absolute safety while running over 3,333 passenger train services, with every train arriving and departing right on schedule.



Starting February 23, the two metro lines returned to their regular timetable. Trains run daily from 5:30 am to 10:00 pm. On weekdays, they operate every six minutes during peak hours (6:30–9:00 am and 4:30–7:30 pm), every 10 minutes during off-peak times, and every 15 minutes from 7:30–10:00 pm. On weekends and public holidays, trains arrive every 10 minutes./.