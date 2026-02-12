Hanoi markets come alive as Tet 2026 approaching

A wide variety of goods on display at a WinMart supermarket. Photo: VNA

With just days remaining until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the Year of the Horse, Hanoi has entered the peak of its year-end shopping season, as the vibrant hues of peach blossoms and the steady flow of hurried shoppers across commercial streets and traditional markets signal the full arrival of the “rhythm of spring.”



A recent survey shows flower prices have seen only slight fluctuations this year thanks to favourable weather conditions. Peach blossoms are priced from 200,000 VND to several million VND, depending on size and shape.



Alongside traditional favourites such as peach and kumquat trees and thunberg spirea blossoms, demand for phalaenopsis orchids and imported flowers has risen by 15–20% year-on-year, reflecting increasingly diverse consumer preferences.



Bui Thi Mai, a flower vendor on Hang Ruoi street, said customer traffic has risen sharply since the middle of the twelfth lunar month, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.



“We have had to proactively increase supplies of imported flowers and artificial arrangements to meet growing demand,” she went on.



The Tet decoration market is equally vibrant, particularly in well-known trading areas such as Hang Ma street and Dong Xuan market. Despite ongoing economic fluctuations, consumer spending has not declined this year. In fact, shopping activity appears even livelier, driven by a wider range of designs that better match evolving tastes.



Vu Nu Huyen Linh from Hoan Kiem ward, said that alongside traditional items, handmade decorations made from bamboo, rattan and cardboard are emerging as a new trend.



“The diversification of products, from affordable to high-end lines, not only helps stabilise the market but also meets the increasingly sophisticated aesthetic demands of Hanoi residents in modern urban life,” she noted.



Nguyen Cuong from Dong Da ward said that for him, the joy of Tet is not just about shopping, but also strolling through the streets and personally choosing decorations for his home. He added that prices may be slightly higher than last year, but Tet should still feel abundant to truly capture the festive spirit.



The vibrancy of the decoration market not only reflects the desire to beautify living spaces, but also underscores the optimism and high spirits of Hanoi residents as they look ahead to a smooth and successful year.

The diversification of products has helped vendors to retain customers while creating a lively commercial scene in the lead-up to Tet.



Beyond ornamental plants and home decorations, the Tet shopping surge has also spread strongly to food and household goods. At traditional markets and supermarkets, prices of essential food items have remained stable this year, thanks to the city’s proactive supply management, giving consumers greater confidence in their spending.



Although modern lifestyles and convenient delivery apps continue to operate efficiently, many Hanoi residents still prefer immersing themselves in the bustling crowds in the days leading up to Tet.



In the year-end chill, the Lunar New Year is drawing ever closer — palpable in the busy yet joyful atmosphere filling the streets. Tet arrives not only with festive energy, but also with hopes for a new year of abundance, smooth beginnings and peace./.