Hanoi lights up for 80th National Day with music shows, fireworks displays

A fireworks display by Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi turned into a massive party zone on September 2 evening, staging music shows and lighting up the sky with dazzling fireworks to celebrate Vietnam’s 80th National Day.

The capital was buzzing with patriotic vibes as locals and visitors soaked in the festivities. At Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square by Hoan Kiem Lake, the centerpiece event, “80 Years – Proud Vietnam”, showed off a blend of renowned artists, professional troupes, and hundreds of amateur performers.

Elsewhere, the celebration rippled across Hanoi’s diverse places. At Van Quan Lake in Ha Dong, a lively show unfolded, with its rhythms echoing through the night. The My Dinh National Sports Complex staged its own grand performances, while the open-air stage at Lac Long Quan Garden in Tay Ho offered thousands an unimpeded view of both live acts and a fireworks display.

A music show in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

From 9:00 pm to 9:15 pm, Hanoi capped the evening with high-altitude fireworks at five locations: Hoan Kiem and Van Quan lakes, Lac Long Quan Garden, My Dinh National Sports Complex, and Thong Nhat Park. The bursts of colour sparked roars of applause and cheers from adults and children alike whose voices reverberated across streets.

The festivities reached beyond central Hanoi. Mobile stages rolled into the outlying communes of Thach That, Phu Xuyen, Me Linh, Ba Vi, My Duc, Dan Phuong, and Ung Hoa, bringing the party to those living far from the city downtown.

Natiowide, other cities and provinces also hosted their own concerts, sound-and-light extravaganzas, and fireworks, pulling huge crowds ready to celebrate./.