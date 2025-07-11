Making news
Hanoi launches new tourism products ahead of National Day holiday
Hanoi’s tourism sector has introduced a range of new tourism products and programmes to boost demand and attract both domestic and international visitors head of the National Day holiday (September 2).
From July, new offerings include the heritage tour of Ha Mo (O Dien commune), the “Nam Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Road” route, the community tourism model in My Duc commune showcasing ethnic minority culture, and the agricultural tour of Tich Loc commune.
Notably, Hanoi has launched 20 new night tourism products to meet rising visitor interest. The highlight is “The Bell of Tran Vu” at Quan Thanh Temple, offering a unique night-time spiritual and cultural experience with sound, lighting, and traditional performances. Other attractions include the retro-themed “Truc Bach Subsidy Street,” the “Tram No. 6 - Leng Keng Heritage” experience, and a tour of the Dao ethnic people's herbal medicine village in Ba Vi commune’s Mien hamlet.
Regional tourism connectivity is also being enhanced through river routes linking Hanoi with Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong, aiming to diversify experiences and meet personalised travel trends, especially among young tourists.
According to online hotel booking platform Agoda, Hanoi leads the National Day travel trend, with accommodation searches soaring over 44 times year-on-year. Many central hotels are fully booked for the period from August 30 to September 3, prompting others to roll out promotional room rates.
Local tour operators reported that Hanoi-related tours, including military parade visits and excursions to nearby destinations, account for 30–40% of domestic travel packages for the holiday.
From 2022 to 2024, Hanoi saw a strong annual growth rate of 28.3% in visitor numbers during the National Day holiday, with international visitors rising 62.5% annually. Tourism revenue grew by 31.6% per year, reinforcing Hanoi’s status as a vibrant, culturally rich, and safe destination.
In 2025, the capital aims to welcome over 30 million visitors, up 11.1% year-on-year, including 7 million international arrivals, up 27.3%./.