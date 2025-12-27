Hanoi launches immersive digital exhibition on capital's heritage

A highlight is the use of cutting-edge tools at the event (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports kicked off a digital exhibition titled “Radiant Hanoi – Light and Heritage” on December 26 evening, offering a standout cultural and art attraction as 2025 draws to a close.



The exhibition employs digital projection, lighting, interactive elements and multimedia technologies to vividly and evocatively narrate stories of Hanoi's history, memories and cultural life, while marking an experimental advance in preserving and spreading the capital’s cultural heritage.



At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Unlike traditional display formats, the event embraces a “living heritage” concept, allowing visitors not just to observe but to actively interact and immerse themselves in the displays. For the first time, Hanoi's history and cultural legacy are showcased via cutting-edge tools like immersive 3D mapping, kinetic LED systems, interactive walls and virtual reality.



Content centres on the defining elements of Hanoi's identity: its millennium-long historical tradition, unique urban landscapes, vibrant folk culture, and ambitions for a dynamic, creative capital in the digital age.



A corner of the exhibition space (Photo: VNA)

Through multisensory experiences, the event aims to make heritage more approachable, relatable and impactful for audiences, particularly younger and foreign tourists.



Organisers described the event as a key pilot to bring the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation into life./.