Hanoi launches culinary tourism app

At the launching ceremony (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Standout features of the Hanoi Old Quarter’s cuisine could be discovered through a cuisine app recently launched by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district.

The app, available for iOS and Android, has a friendly interface, providing a comprehensive directory of eateries with detailed information, pictures, and reviews, making it easy for visitors to locate their favourite dishes.

It allows users to explore a wide range of categories, including pho (noodle), porridge, hotpot, coffee, snacks, and late-night options, or search by restaurant category like European and Asian ones, and eateries with Michelin honour.

Orders could be made directly through the app.

Dr Le Thi Minh Ly, member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, praised the district’s initiative, saying it helps promote the connections between local artisans who have preserved the culinary values and visitors, thus boosting the development of the capital city’s tourism, and its cultural industry as a whole./.