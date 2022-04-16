Hanoi: Kim Lien temple recognised as special national relic site

Kim Lien temple is among the four sacred temples dedicating to the gods who guard at four gates of the Thang Long Citadel. Located at the north entrance of Thang Long citadel, Kim Lien temple was built in the 16th - 7th century during the Ly Dynasty, later than the three others.



The three other temples which guarded other three entrances are Quan Thanh, Bach Ma and Voi Phuc.



Kim Lien temple (or Cao Son temple) is located in Phuong Lien ward, Dong Da district. It is dedicated to Cao Son Dai vuong (Mountain spirit) - a deity who takes care of farming works as well as protecting people from natural disasters.



The temple also conserved 39 imperial edicts of the Le and Nguyen dynasties conferred to God Cao Son, among them 26 date back to the Le Trung Hung dynasty (1533 – 1789), and the remaining 13 were issued under the Nguyen dynasty (1802–1945). The oldest one dates back in 1620.



The temple was recognized as a special national relic site earlier this year.



Kim Lien temple festival takes place on the 16th day of the third lunar month every year./.