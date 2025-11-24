Hanoi joins nationwide efforts to support flood-hit communities in central region

Many individuals, households, businesses and agencies have brought goods directly to local donation reception points. (Photo: VNA)

Donation receiving points across Hanoi have recorded a strong influx of essential goods and financial contributions in recent days as the capital has joined nationwide efforts to support residents in central provinces affected by recent storms and floods.

Responding to the appeal of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, VFF Committees at all levels in the capital have launched donation campaigns, calling on officials, employees, agencies, units, and businesses to contribute at least one day’s salary. All funds are transferred to the Relief Fund of the municipal VFF Committee to ensure transparency and effective allocation.

At donation receiving points throughout the city, volunteers and local authorities have been working continuously to sort, record, and package relief goods before dispatching them to affected areas. Trucks carrying food, clothing, medicines, and other essentials have been departing throughout the day to ensure timely delivery.

Residents have actively contributed clothing, food, and daily necessities, while many volunteers have supported packing and transport. Several community groups have also mobilised additional resources and organised logistics, including the use of large-capacity vehicles to deliver goods directly to heavily affected localities.

Volunteers sort and pack relief goods at a donation reception point at 102 Xuan Dieu street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The coordinated engagement of the municipal authorities and mass organisations has created a strong and timely response, helping channel donations efficiently and reinforcing the city’s role in national disaster relief efforts. Donation receiving points are expected to continue operations in the coming days.

These activities demonstrate the solidarity and long-standing spirit of mutual assistance among Hanoi residents, contributing to nationwide efforts to help flood-hit communities overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives./.